Sid Vicious no shows Indy Event due to Donald Trump protest

Brandon Ewing
CONTRIBUTOR
News
235   //    04 Nov 2018, 04:48 IST

Sid Vicious
Sid Vicious

Former WCW and WWE performer Sid Vicious no shows an event for Xcite Wrestling. The reason behind Sid no showing was due to a protest involving a supporter for President Donald Trump. The company sent out the following message on their Facebook page:

“Which one of you butt holes told Sid that [the owner] is a Giant Trumpster?!?! Well, I hope you’re happy, he decided to not get on a plane for our friend’s at [other business]. So he won’t be appearing for us either. We are really disappointed but now we can finally say we are like our friends AIW!”

This quote is also referencing Sid’s no-show appearance for Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) based in Cleveland, Ohio. The reason behind this no-show was due to Donald Trump’s travel ban. Sid has had a history of no-showing events in the past. In March 2012, Sid no-showed an event based out of New Jersey. The promoter for the event, who was very angry and upset at Sid, proceeded to cut a promo to the crowd giving out Sid's phone number and encouraging them to call Sid personally to air their grievances and disappointment.

Sid Vicious is a former World Heavyweight Champion for both WCW and WWE. He was once a bodyguard for Shawn Michaels, along being a former member of the 4-Horsemen. He has had multiple feuds with the likes of Ric Flair, Vader, Sting, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash/Diesel, and The Undertaker. He broke his leg in January 2001 at "WCW SIN" during a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match against Scott Steiner, Jeff Jarrett and the returning "Road Warrior" Animal. Sid would be out of action until June 2004.

Sid Vicious wrestled his last match to date on August 5, 2017, as he defeated Paul Rosenberg for Hannibal's Great North Wrestling federation.

Brandon Ewing
CONTRIBUTOR
