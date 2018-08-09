Teacher with Nazi-themed wrestling gimmick will NOT lose job, district says

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 81 // 09 Aug 2018, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bean (As Blitzkrieg) competing at a WWWA event.

What's the story?

A teacher, who also works as a Nazi-themed wrestler in Pennsylvania, will not lose his job - despite complaints made about him to the school district.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Bean is a 6th-grade teacher as part of the Spring-Ford Area School District in Pennsylvania.

Last month, footage surfaced of Bean performing as 'The German Juggernaut' Blitzkrieg at a WWWA event. As Blitzkrieg, he used the Nazi salute and waved a flag depicting the Iron Cross.

Complaints were made about Bean after it was found that many fans cheering him in the crowd were his students.

A wrestler named Blitzkrieg "The German Juggernaut" using a nazi gimmick at a recent local show in Pennsylvania.



This video makes me sick.



Watching the guy do nazi salutes on his way to the ring while children in the crowd cheer him on like a good guy is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/wheTXDyAah — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 18, 2018

The heart of the matter

The Spring-Ford Area School District have now concluded their investigation and have decided that Bean will not be fired for his actions as Blitzkrieg.

In an e-mail to parents, they revealed how they were made aware of Bean's actions and had held a very thorough investigation.

They said: "Based on the investigation completed we have found no evidence indicating violation of board policies by Mr. Bean. As such, Mr. Bean will continue to remain a teacher within the District."

Despite Bean remaining, the District wanted to make it clear that Bean's actions were not representing the views of the district.

"The actions that were demonstrated in the video are not supported or sanctioned by the Spring-Ford Area School District and we will work with our staff so that we may continue to uphold the high standards our community has come to expect."

Bean also commented in the e-mail, saying he apologised to those offended.

He said: “The character I portrayed did not reflect my personal feelings or beliefs and I do apologize to those in the community who were offended by such actions. I have spent many years working in the Spring-Ford community and pride myself in providing an exceptional education to my students over the course of 14 years.”

What's next?

Actions like this open a real debate about what is acceptable in pro-wrestling. We've seen everything from undead zombies to chainsaw-wielding maniacs. But it seems that being a Nazi, or even a Nazi sympathizer, even if it is clearly a character, is still a step too far.