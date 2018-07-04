The Man, the Myth, the Legend Vol. 3: Rowdy Roddy Piper

Wrestler. Hall of Famer. Legend. Rowdy.

"Just when they think they know all the answers, I start changing the questions!"

Roddy Piper said that once after delivering a beatdown on his famous "Piper's Pit" segment from the WWE's classic era. It's a fitting quote indeed from a man who was equal parts mercurial warrior and passionate family man.

In many ways, Roddy was a study in contradictions. Born Roderick Toombs in Canada and raised in a rough part of town, he had to carry a switchblade for protection from the local gangs. When he was caught with the weapon at his high school, Roddy was expelled, and his father kicked him out to the streets.

Roddy managed to finish school and even attended college while living in youth hostels. In order to make extra money, he worked at several local gyms and started running errands for the gym members, some of whom were professional wrestlers.

In his spare time, what little there was, he taught himself to play the bagpipes to celebrate his Scottish heritage. This whim would eventually pay off dividends in the pro wrestling world.

Once Roddy started pro wrestling, everyone knew he would be a star. Here are ten of the most legendary –some might say rowdy–moments from Rowdy Roddy Piper's life and career.

1. Golden Gloves boxer

Roddy engages in a worked shoot boxing match against Mr. T at Wrestlemania II

Roddy Piper had a reputation as a legitimate tough man and for good reason. Before he became a pro wrestler, he was a skilled amateur boxer. He was even able to win the prestigious Golden Gloves tournament.

His skills were put to good use, and not just in the wrestling ring. Piper's acting career was given a boost by his ability to perform his own fighting and stunts, and he was able to carry Mr. T to a worked boxing match at Wrestlemania.