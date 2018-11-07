NJPW News: The Young Bucks Reveal Their Status For The NJPW World Tag Team League

What's the story?

The World Tag Team League Bracket will be released soon, according to NJPW Announcer Kevin Kelly. However, it appears that the Young Bucks will not be participating in this year’s annual tag team event as the former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team champions addressed their status on the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

The annual New Japan tag team tournament is a round-robin style competition in the vein of the G1 Climax. The tournament is scheduled to run from November 17 until December 9, with the winners receiving a title shot against the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team champions at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

In previous years, The Young Bucks were unable to compete in the tournament due to being in the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team division. The Elite members are former seven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Earlier this year, the Bucks moved up to the heavyweight tag team division and captured the gold for the first time back at Dominion, where they defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada). The Bucks eventually dropped the titles to Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

The heart of the matter

Matt Jackson claimed that they were “too busy and they don’t pay enough” when it came to the reason why the popular indie duo would not participate in the annual tournament. The tweet was later deleted.

A few fans chastised The Bucks about the money and Jackson confessed that "Truthfully, we were never even offered the tour. But yes, it wouldn't make sense to leave our families for close to four weeks during the holidays for many reasons; finances only being one amongst many."

I thought money wasn't everything to you guys? guess that's a work 😒😑😕 plus who in roh haven't you guys faced already? — Cameron Mitchell (@Cameroncavs) November 6, 2018

Truthfully we were never even offered the tour. But yes, it wouldn’t make sense to leave our families for close to 4 weeks during the holidays for many reasons; finances only being one amongst many. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 6, 2018

What's next?

The future of The Young Bucks still remains in question at the moment. The duo continue to tease that they might jump ship to the WWE once their contracts end in late December and have even made it a topic point in their successful YouTube series, “Being The Elite”.

There’s no doubt that their next move in the pro wrestling world could have a big impact on the independent scene.