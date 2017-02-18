TNA News: This week’s TNA Impact Wrestling sees significant viewership increase

How many more viewers did Impact have this week?

Impact Wrestling ratings have improved drastically

What’s the story?

Based on a report from wrestlingnewssource.com, Impact Wrestling ratings rose significantly this week.

In case you didn’t know...

We had previously reported on Impact Wrestling’s steep decline in ratings last week versus the previous week. It appears now that the decline was temporary.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling averaged 325,000 viewers, which is a significant increase over last week’s dismal 252,000 viewer number. Based on the report we gave last week, here is how the numbers of viewers are trending for Impact Wrestling:

16th February: 325,000

9th February: 252,000

2nd February: 299,000

26th January: 307,000

19th January: 310,000

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling featured a Street Fight between the former members of American Wolves, as well as the first stop on the Broken Hardys’, “Expedition of Gold,” where they are going to different promotions to collect as many Tag Team Championships as possible.

Those two storylines may be the reason for the near 29% increase in viewers.

The 325,000 viewer count is the most that Impact Wrestling has had since the show pulled in 338,000 viewers during the December 1st episode. The number was also well above the 2016 average weekly number for Impact Wrestling of 310,800 viewers.

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling airs every week on Thursday nights on Pop TV. The promotion is also currently trying to get a TV deal signed in the UK.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is great news for Impact Wrestling and reinforces the idea that the rating may have dropped significantly last week due to the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game that also took place that night.

It would seem, then, that the ship is starting to right itself in the case of Impact Wrestling. Only time will tell, of course, but this is a big step in the right direction for them.

The case with Impact Wrestling in a unique one, but also similar to the case with WWE in some ways as well. Both sets of programming have their core group of viewers that are going to tune in every week, regardless of other events.

However, the new viewers have to see a reason to tune in again the following week. You’ve got them in the door, so to speak. Now how do you keep them coming back for more? This is what both companies struggle to figure out and maintain on a weekly basis.

Hopefully, for the future of Impact Wrestling, the additional viewers that tuned into the program this week will decide to tune in again next week.

