Who should be in a Monday Night War chess set?

There are literally hundreds of themed chess sets, featuring characters like the Avengers. Why not have a pro wrestling themed chess set too? But who would be which piece? We speculate these questions in this fun slide show.

The game of Chess has been around since at least the fifth century, when it was created in northern India. Originally the game was called Chaturanga, and it spread through the Persian empire until it reached all four corners of the world. Now commonly anglicized as Chess, the game is enjoyed by millions of people on every continent except Antarctica...and we wouldn't be surprised if a few explorers and scientists took a board along with them.

Given how popular Chess is, it's no surprise that there are so many themed chess sets. From Avengers chess to sets based upon the American Civil War, there seems to be no end to the themes.

Super hero chess sets are a thing. Why not pro wrestling chess sets?

One glaring omission from the myriad chess themes available is the almost total derth of pro wrestling themed sets. But if you were going to design a pro wrestling chess set, who would be in it?

This slideshow proposes setting the pro wrestling chess set during the Monday Night War, with one half of the board being WCW and the other half WWE. Here are the pieces and who would play them, as well as the rationale for why they were chosen.

WWE King: Stone Cold Steve Austin

Vince McMahon faces off with Stone Cold Steve Austin during the Attitude Era.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is the main reason why WWE won the Monday Night War.

Even when Steve Austin was injured and unable to compete, he could drive up ratings just by standing in the ring and doing a promo or interview. His unbridled charisma, great character, and dominance of the WWE Attitude Era make him the perfect choice to be the centerpiece of the WWE side of the chess board.

Advertisement

Austin gained prominence like no other wrestler during the attitude era and he would be the one guy fit enough to be defended by the WWE roster.

WCW King: Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff, flanked by Scott Hall and Kevin Nash

For WCW's king, it just makes good sense to choose Eric Bischoff for the role.

Although he didn't wield quite as much power as Vince McMahon did in WWE, Bischoff nonetheless oversaw most of the WCW operations during the Monday Night War. He even wielded power outside of his official purview, which he used in ways that both made the talent happy and also very angry.

Much like Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff also became a vital character during the Monday Night War, appearing as an on-screen personality.

Bischoff was the main antagonist that the WWE looked to beat and thereby he cemented his position as the king of the opposite tribe.

1 / 6 NEXT