×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Cody Rhodes is one of the most important people in wrestling right now

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Feature
7   //    07 Jan 2019, 21:31 IST

Cody Rhodes is important as a wrestler, but even more so as a businessman.
Cody Rhodes is important as a wrestler, but even more so as a businessman.

When it comes to the most important figures in wrestling, we can oversimplify to two major categories—the on-air performers and the best business people. For the performers, main event level and high talent performers like John Cena, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan leap to mind for WWE. On the business end there are obvious picks like the McMahons and Triple H, but also individuals who wield significant influence despite not necessarily being household names, like Kevin Dunn.

On-air performers can include commentators, managers, authority figures, and referees, but discussions of the most important figures tend to ultimately boil down to the wrestlers themselves. From that perspective, Cody Rhodes is on the short list of the most important figures from outside WWE for his work with New Japan, Ring of Honor, and small promotions, besides what promises to be a plum spot with the new organization he has co-founded All Elite Wrestling.

It’s that founding role and position as presumably the new company’s top creative mind that positions Rhodes as one of the most important and most intriguing figures in wrestling from a business perspective. He’s poised to become the most prominent non-WWE business person since Jeff Jarrett in his heyday with Impact Wrestling. To Rhodes’s credit, he launches his project with significantly less baggage politically speaking in the wrestling world, and with no indication of the issues that plagued Jarrett.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Rhodes has a vision. He is one of the few talents to leave WWE and undeniably emerge the better for that choice as he has called his own shots and worked around the world. Moreover, in promoting All In, Rhodes demonstrated a keen insight into what hardcore fans want and had the buzz and business savvy to sell out a major arena before announcing a single match—not to mention that the show actually delivered with a show well received by just about everyone. As All Elite Wrestling prepares to roll out in full force, Rhodes stands out as one of the most important men in wrestling, whose importance may only grow in the months ahead.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
All Elite Wrestling Bullet Club Cody Rhodes
Mike Chin
ANALYST
AEW News: Cody Rhodes undergoing knee surgery
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Brandi Rhodes...
RELATED STORY
Cody Rhodes News: Former WWE Superstar hints at formation...
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The Elite confirms their brand new wrestling...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes claims that he is no longer a...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Cody Rhodes' farewell message to Ring of Honor
RELATED STORY
10 wrestlers who might join All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Cody Rhodes Discusses His Last ROH Match...
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The Elite to hold event rally in Jacksonville,...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: "Papa Buck" Matthew Lee Massie on The Young...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us