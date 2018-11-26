×
Profiling The Elite

Fransisco Serda
26 Nov 2018

The Elite
The popularity of the former Bullet Club members, now known as The Elite, is unbelievable. The success of all the superstars in the faction is unbelievable, and I'm going to tell you about the success of The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody, Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Marty Scrull). Since WWE have signed Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson out of the independents and The Bullet Club, why not The Elite?

Kenny Omega had a very short run in WWE were he was a jobber and underutilized. Kenny Omega joined The Bullet Club in 2014 and has since made a very big name for himself, winning IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and the IWGP United States Championship. It would be a loss to WWE to miss this opportunity.

Cody had a sub-par run in WWE were he was underutilized and not given the chance he should've been given. Since his terrible run in the WWE, Cody joined The Bullet Club in 2016 and has found much success in NJPW and ROH and even TNA/IMPACT, winning the ROH World Championship and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with the Young Bucks in ROH. He also won the IWGP United States Championship in NJPW. Now even though he had a bad run in WWE he still won the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships in WWE.

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are a phenomenal tag team in sports entertainment. Matt had a segment in WWE as a jobber, and The Young Bucks had a part in a taping on the 28th episode of ECW where they were laid out by MnM. Since then the Young Bucks joined The Bullet Club in 2013 and have found success in ROH and NJPW where they won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, IWGP Tag Team Championships, and the Openweight 6-man Tag Team Championships, with Kenny Omega 2x and with Marty Scrull 1x in NJPW. In ROH they won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Adam Page and Cody and the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Adam Page (Hangman Page), has been a member of The Bullet Club since 2016. Where Adam has had no run-ins with WWE he has found decent success with the Bullet Club and finding success in NJPW and ROH where he won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with the Young Bucks. Him going to WWE with the rest of the Elite would be smart.

Marty Scurll (The Villain), has been a member of The Bullet Club since 2017, where Marty has also not had any run-ins with WWE he has found good success in NJPW and ROH where he has won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and the Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship with the Young Bucks in NJPW. In ROH, he has won the ROH World Television Championship. If WWE does not capitalize on this opportunity they will have lost an amazing wrestler.

