Word's Strongest Men: 10 of the Strongest Wrestlers Ever

John Cena lifts two men onto his shoulders for the Attitude Adjustment.

Wrestling is a sport of gross extremes. The biggest, fastest, most agile, most impressive athletes display their skills in front of audiences all over the world.

However, while all wrestlers are much stronger than the average person, some of them go beyond the pale and flirt with superhuman power. Their feats of strength are captured on camera for the world to see, making them truly immortal.

Here are ten of the strongest wrestlers of all time.

1.Dino Bravo

Dino Bravo with Andre the Giant.

An Italian who emigrated to Canada, Bravo began his career as more of a technical wrestler. However, when he began his second WWE run Vince McMahon was so impressed by his massive physique-he was bigger around the chest than Andre the Giant-that Bravo was given a 'strong man' gimmick instead.

Bravo once attempted to lift 715 pounds on WWE television-a world record at the time. However, he faltered and his spotter Jesse Ventura helped lift the bar. The two heels would play it off as if Bravo had lifted the weight successfully with Ventura claiming to have only put a pound or two of pressure on the bar.

Bravo would feud with such legends as Ken Patera, Ultimate Warrior, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. He would hold no singles titles in the WWE and eventually retired penniless to Canada. Unfortunately, he lost his life in what some claim to be a mob hit.

