WOS Wrestling Champions takes down "I'm a celebrity" star live on Breakfast TV

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 28 Dec 2018, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WOS Wrestling Champion ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum was too much for a 'King of the Jungle' to handle when top UK pro wrestlers appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote their new year tour.

Wrestling powerhouse Sysum grabbed GMB entertainment reporter and "I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here" winner Joe Swash in a headlock and took him down to the studio floor when Swash gatecrashed his interview.

Even when the Breakfast TV show’s weatherman and Dancing on Ice star Alex Beresford joined in to help ‘The Swashbuckler’, the ‘Superhuman’ overpowered the pair of them, sending the presenters running from the set!

Justin also held up his WOS Championship belt as an apparent challenge to former EastEnders actor Swash - which the Good Morning Britain Twitter page @GMB later apparently endorsed with a tweet: "Is there room for (Joe) on the tour @WOSWrestling?"

The popular wrestling star Sysum, from Gloucester, was on Friday morning’s edition of the ITV1 show alongside fellow UK grapplers ‘The Prestigious One’ Joe Hendry and ‘Superbad’ Kip Sabian.

Sysum, Hendry and Sabian spoke to hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh about the six-date WOS Wrestling UK tour, which runs from January 18 to February 3 and visits Southampton, Newport, Stoke, Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Northampton and the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

Hendry, a talented singer and musician away from the wrestling ring, sang a special song dedicated to Good Morning Britain as he entered the studio – as presenter Sean Fletcher acted as Master of Ceremonies to introduce the wrestlers onto set.

There was tension between ‘Superbad’ and Hendry, as both vied for camera time during the interview.

Controversial former WOS Wrestling Tag Team Champion Sabian also appeared to back Swash in his spat with Sysum, tweeting: "Somebody book me and @realjoeswash as a tag team. He nearly took down @justinsysum on @gmb this morning. Kid's got talent."

Advertisement

The stars spoke about their excitement for the WOS Wrestling UK tour which follows up last summer’s WOS Wrestling ITV series, the first British wrestling series on the channel for 30 years.

Tickets are available for the tour dates which are:

Friday January 18 2019 – O2 Southampton Guildhall

Saturday January 19 2019 – Newport Centre

Friday January 25 2019 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

Saturday January 26 2019 – Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Saturday February 2 2019 – Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton

Sunday February 3 2019 – York Hall, Bethnal Green, London

Get your tickets now from www.gigsandtours.com

Stars appearing on the tour include WOS Wrestling Champion ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum, WOS Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, WOS Tag Team Champion Grado, ‘Alpha Male’ Iestyn Rees, ‘Superbad’ Kip Sabian, ‘The Prestigious One’ Joe Hendry, Rampage, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted, ‘Showstealer’ Nathan Cruz, Robbie X, Viper, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay, ‘East End Butcher’ Sha Samuels, Gabriel Kidd and ‘The Monster’ Crater.