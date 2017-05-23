Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes body-slams a fan at a show for charity

A fan requested that Cody slams him onto thumbtacks, which the former WWE star obliged to do.

Cody Rhodes has become a must-see act on the Independent Wrestling circuit

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes recently worked a show for WrestlePro in Rahway, New Jersey, and after the event, he body-slammed a fan onto thumbtacks for charity.

The Background

Since leaving WWE a year ago, Rhodes has become one of the biggest names on the independent wrestling circuit and has appeared for some of the biggest promotions in the world. He continues to work for the likes of Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On top of this, he also appears for some of the smaller companies and has already created numerous memorable and headline-worthy moments. For example, Rhodes had a three-match series with Kurt Angle which spanned the globe and culminated with a steel cage match for Northeast Wrestling in Connecticut.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is also now a member of one of the most popular stables in all of wrestling, Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

Rhodes has now made headlines again for his work at WrestlePro, where he wrestled Joey Janela in a match that involved steel chairs, ladder and thumbtacks.

Uproxx.com revealed that Rhodes got on the microphone after the show and offered to take photos with fans who may have missed the pre-show meet and greet due to the busy New York traffic.

A man in the audience then shouted and asked Cody “How much to slam me on the tacks?!” Cody agreed to this request on the condition that all the money from the post-show meet and greet went to a charity. ‘The American Nightmare’ also offered to match that amount and donated to St. Jude’s Children Hospital

You can view the video below.

Video

Author’s Take

Although bizarre, I think this is great and is a wonderful act of charity which benefitted everyone involved, including the lunatic who requested to be slammed onto thumbtacks as he now has a memory that he will never forget.

This is also another example of how much Cody Rhodes is enjoying life on the Independent Wrestling circuit and making the most of the lack of restrictions he now has, as opposed to when he was with WWE.

Whether it’s for his high-calibre matches or crazy antics, Cody has become one of the most must-see performers in all of wrestling today.