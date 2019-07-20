×
Wrestling News: Huge new promotion launched in the UK

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
7   //    20 Jul 2019, 14:26 IST

The roster of OWE features many martial artists and will hope to bring an Oriental style of wrestling to the UK later this year
The roster of OWE features many martial artists and will hope to bring an Oriental style of wrestling to the UK later this year

What's the story?

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, the China-based wrestling promotion headlined by members of the Stronghearts, is set to launch a new promotion in the United Kingdom this September.

In case you didn't know

Based in Shanghai, OWE offers a unique brand of kung-fu professional wrestling not seen anywhere else in the world.

Many of OWE's current roster have a background in Martial Arts, including their Dragon's Legend Champion General Guan, who won a 16-man tournament to be crowned the company's first champion in February this year.

Recently, the company made a major move in the West, partnering with All Elite Wrestling for a talent exchange program.

The heart of the matter

Dragon Fu, President of OWE said in a press statement that the new promotion has already signed several major stars, including Mighty Ducky” Rob Sharpe and Scotland’s own Lou King Sharp.

"They are touring with us and have begun Kung-Fu training in Shanghai whilst they are training our athletes to the British style of professional wrestling."

Sean McMahon, head of creative for the new company also announced a huge tournament for the OWE Tag Team Championships, featuring two teams from the Stronghearts, the Super Sharp Bros, Anti Fun Police, Kings of the North, UK Hooligans, Gym Nasty Boys, International Superstars and Arrows of Hungary.

In addition to the tag team gold, there will be the OWE United Kingdom Championship up for grabs, OWE Womens Championship and the OWE Intercontinental Championship.

What's next?

OWE United Kingdom will be in London on 18th & 19th September and Liverpool 20th, 21st and 22nd September.

To find out more information about the exciting new promotion and to purchase tickets, click here.


AEW News & Rumors Press Release
