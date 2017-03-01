WWE News: Asuka advertised for more WWE Live Events before Wrestlemania

What’s the story?

Top NXT Superstar and current NXT Women’s champion Asuka has been added to several upcoming WWE Live Events, starting from the company’s March 12th, 2017 event at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Furthermore, the Japanese phenom has also been added to the March 13th live event on the day following her MSG debut at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV.

According to wrestlinginc.com, Asuka has also been advertised for SmackDown live events preceding Wrestlemania on March 25th in Johnson City, TN; March 26th in Raleigh, NC and on March 27th in Norfolk, VA. Prepare to spend your weekend before Wrestlemania with Asuka, starting with the Tennessee event on the 25th right to the event in Virginia.

Naomi’s injury has proved to be a boon for the Japanese veteran, who replaces the ex-SmackDown champ on the aforementioned cards.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka (real name- Kanako Urai) is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians. The Ramen Woman is the current NXT Women’s Champion and holds the record for the longest title-reign in the title’s young history.

The 35 year-old-veteran has held the title for almost two years since winning it off of Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Dallas way back in April of 2015.

The heart of the matter

Having made her debut in the States in late-2011, Kana aka Asuka has won the hearts of professional wrestling fans regardless of which promotion she worked for, with her excellent understanding of the game and top-notch athleticism.

She has performed for the WWE on the main roster during WWE’s live event in Hawaii as well as WWE’s Tokyo tour last year. Here’s the insane reaction to the NXT champ’s homecoming at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Japan:

Apart from the strong following she has at home, her global fan-base is no less, with veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer calling her the best worker in WWE, man or woman.

What’s next?

WWE has scheduled Asuka to appear at the Live events on the 12th, 13th, 25th, 26th and the 27th of March. After Naomi sustained an injury in her title-winning performance against Alexa Bliss at the Elimination Chamber PPV and relinquished her title on the very next episode of SmackDown, Asuka’s entry into the picture comes as a much-needed boost to the female roster of the blue brand.

After all, who better to replace an athletic high-flyer like Naomi than one of the best workers in all of professional wrestling.

Sportskeeda’s take

Now mind you, I’m not exaggerating at all! Asuka has been one of the most underrated stars in the business for a long time now and watching her get a chance to make an impact on the main roster, so close to Wrestlemania is absolutely awesome.

Regardless of whether you’re a hardcore pro-wrestling fan or a causal WWE viewer, the Japanese Superstar is a treat for the eyes- a true professional wrestling icon and future WWE champ for sure!

