WWE News: Controversial Fighter Chael Sonnen Labels Becky Lynch as "Jane Doe Jobber"

Former UFC Fighter and controversial figure Chael Sonnen

What’s the story?

Bellator MMA fighter Chael Sonnen chimed in on the Becky Lynch-Ronda Rousey feud, coining Lynch as a “Jane Doe Jobber” and praising the real-life direction the storyline has taken.

In case you didn’t know…

I think it’s safe to say that everyone knew that Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were supposed to have a match at Survivor Series 2018. However, that match came to a halt when the Smackdown Women’s champion was blasted in the face by Nia Jax during the RAW invasion angle.

Unfortunately, ‘The Man’ not only suffered a broken nose but a concussion due to the shoot punch. Once Rousey learned that Lynch would no longer be her opponent at Survivor Series, she reposted a caption from UFC fighter Nate Diaz, which states “If you can’t make it to war then u lose the war U ain’t bout this life," a quote that was aimed at Dustin Poirier, who was forced to back out of their scheduled fight at UFC 230 due to injury.

‘The Man’ of course wasn’t going to let this slide, responding by taking a shot at Rousey’s latter years of her UFC career when she failed to defeat Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes:

Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both. https://t.co/8oDubzNYr4 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

Since then, both women have been trading verbal jabs at one another through social media. Speculation is that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been penciled in for WrestleMania 35 next year.

The heart of the matter

Controversial fighter Chael Sonnen added his two sense to the Ronda Rousey/Becky Lynch feud in WWE. On his You’re Welcome podcast, Sonnen praises the direction of Rousey’s storyline; however, the Bellator fighter never mentions Lynch by name and repeatedly calls her a jobber. Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc incorporated the words into text:

"Ronda Rousey is in some verbal dust-up with some jobber wrestler that is accusing her, accurately, bringing real life into the storyline, but accusing her of hiding under her blanket and taking her ball and going home as soon as she had a defeat in mixed martial arts," Sonnen said. "And I think that's a really good storyline. But, whenever you have a worker— and I would provide you with her name if I had the foggiest idea of what it was, but whenever you have a worker that starts to bring in real life and reality, it's usually incumbent on the other worker to have to answer for it with a truthful answer.

"When one person shoots on you, it's very had to work back. If they shoot on you, you gotta shoot on them. That's the general rule. So, if Ronda's gonna be forced to answer for her departure from MMA, she's gonna have to tell the truth. And I think that Ronda's been very candid. To know that she's been hiding under a blanket, taking her ball and going home, and was looking to go elsewhere, that's evidence and information that you have because Ronda provided it."

According to Sonnen, “Jane Doe Jobber” – who he refers to Becky Lynch as – is gaining steam due to the truth that she’s spewed through her verbal jabs at the RAW Women’s champion. He states that it will be tough for Rousey to have a logical answer for the war of words between the two ri, but it will be up to Rousey to psychologically climb her way out of her current position.

"'Jane Doe Jobber' is getting traction with this because she worked reality in to the script," Sonnen continued. "And it's like anything in life, guys, it's the truth that hurts! Somebody's telling lies about you? Eh, that's annoying. That doesn't hurt. It's the truth. And she's gonna gain traction with it, and she's gonna stay on Ronda, and it's not gonna go away whether it's scripted television, entertainment or not. And the good folks of WWE, contrary to what you believe, are not gonna hand Ronda the answers. They're just gonna hand her lines."

What's Next?

Sonnen is coming off a TKO loss from Fedor Emelianenko in the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament on October 13, 2018 at Bellator 208.

There hasn't been a fight announced for the former UFC fighter. Perhaps he can use this time to study what a jobber means.