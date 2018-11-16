WWE News: Former WWE Cruiserweight champion, Enzo Amore was kicked off Delta airlines flight

Enzo Amore

What's next?

The former WWE Cruiserweight champion was kicked off a Delta flight - which was scheduled to fly from JFK to LAX - Thursday afternoon.

In case you didn't know...

Now going by the name rapper Real1, former WWE champion Enzo Amore has been living the high life since his rap career took off 5 months ago. His debut single, “Phoenix”, had over a million views when it was released under Worldstar Hip Hop.

The song was Enzo’s way of addressing the accusations that cost him his job in WWE.

The sexual assault allegations involving the former WWE Superstar was officially closed back in May. The Phoenix Police Department determined that there was insufficient evidence to warrant any criminal charges and that the case would not be transferred to the County Attorney for prosecution.

Amore was also able to prove that he was unaware that there were allegations against him when the story first made headlines, which was reportedly the main reason he was fired from the WWE. However, it was known that Amore had major heat backstage for his antics – which could’ve been the main factor for WWE’s reasoning on giving the then cruiserweight champion his walking papers.

Since that chapter closed, Amore has made it clear that he has no plans on returning to professional wrestling and has been venturing in the world of rap.

The heart of the matter

Prowrestling sheet first broke the news that the Real1 rapper was kicked off the Delta flight Thursday afternoon due to his refusal to stop vaping on the plane. TMZ was able to further explain the detail of what went down, as the plane never left the ground with the rapper on board.

The Port Authority police were called but did not arrest the former wrestling star. Delta refused to put Amore on another one of their flights, so he was forced to find another way to travel to Los Angeles.

Real1 is set to perform in West Hollywood, California on Monday at 10 pm, so unless he’s banned from every other form of transportation between now and that time, the rapper should still be able to make his performance.