WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon purposely penned RAW under a different tone this past week

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
684   //    06 Dec 2018, 22:36 IST

Finn Balor was notably a big star throughout the night.
Finn Balor was notably a big star throughout the night.

What’s the story?

It appears that Vince McMahon wrote the entire episode of RAW mere hours before the show began. While this is the same news as last week’s critically hated show, sources claim that the chairman decided to change the tone this week which is why more babyfaces such as Finn Balor or Ronda Rousey had more of the advantage this week.

In Case You Didn’t know…

This past Monday Night on RAW, the main stories coming out of the flagship brand happen to be Drew McIntyre losing his first match in over a year against former Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler. His previous singles loss goes back down to NXT where McIntyre dropped the NXT championship to Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

Dean Ambrose made his return to the show with a group of men in black and gas masks; He then cut a promo ripping the fans and states how he’s the only one who hasn’t changed in The Shield. The segment ended with the former WWE champion taking out Seth Rollins again.

Rhyno was fired from RAW and Heath Slater was demoted to being a WWE referee.

In the main event, Ronda Rousey and Ember Moon scored a big victory against Tamina and Nia Jax. Natalya was originally Rousey’s partner until she was taken out by the Riott Squad earlier in the night. The former Smackdown Women’s champion was reportedly written off of television due to an elbow injury.

RAW was notably lighter in tone as a good portion of babyfaces walked out of the flagship show victorious. It’s a stark contrast to the previous weeks after Survivor Series where the heels have dominated the brand.

The Heart of the matter

Just like last week, Vince McMahon reportedly penned the entire episode of RAW mere hours before the show began, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Meltzer pointed out that the tone was different due to Vince wanting a happier vibe due to the death of President George H.W. Bush, since they were in Texas. Vince simply wanted the fans to go home happy.

What’s Next?

RAW has been critically bashed by most fans and critics over the last several weeks. With the ratings at a record low this past Monday, don’t be surprise if Vince goes into panic mode in order to get the flagship show’s ratings back up.

