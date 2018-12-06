WWE Rumors: WWE considering a "Queen of the Ring" tournament in 2019

The first ever all-women's pay-per-view was a success!

What’s the story?

With the success of the first all-female pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, it appears that the company many be testing the waters for more gimmicks such as “Queen of the Ring” to showcase the talents of their female roster, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

The King of the Ring concept began back in 1993, in which WWE Hall of famer Don Muraco won the first-ever tournament. The event was a single elimination style tournament with the last man standing being deemed “King of the Ring”.

The concept became a full pay-per-view in 1993 and continued to run until 2002. Since then, the tournament has been used sporadically throughout the years with the last event taking place in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Throughout the years, WWE has slowly introduced more events that gave the women a chance to showcase their talents to the WWE Universe. The first-ever Mae Young Classic was introduced in 2017 with 32 female competitors from different aspects of the world. Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the first annual competition.

This past year, the company gave the female talent their own pay-per-view, WWE Evolution. While the event reportedly stemmed from the controversy over the company signing a deal with Saudi Arabia - a place that doesn’t allow the women to compete – the show was highly praised due to the structure and matches on the historical all-women’s pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestler Observer Newsletter, there are talks within the company of holding a first ever “Queen of the Ring” tournament in 2019. According to Meltzer, the idea is not in stone and it’s simply something being tossed around right now; however, word is that the company is looking to run another all-women’s pay-per-view in 2019.

What’s next?

There’s been plenty of talk about the company holding an all-women’s pay-per-view annually but nothing is confirmed at the moment. The next step in women’s wrestling in WWE seems to be Women’s Tag Team titles, which was strongly teased this past Monday on RAW by Sasha Banks and Bayley.

