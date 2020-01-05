WWE Rumors: Major interest in New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White (Exclusive)

With Wrestle Kingdom well underway, reports are emerging about WWE interest in one New Japan star in particular: Switchblade Jay White.

A number of WWE producers are supposedly eager to bring the Knife Pervert into the WWE fold and have been for quite some time. A source first mentioned this to me back in September last year and as White has gained further prominence and more championship pedigree this has apparently only strengthened.

“The McMahons don’t watch Wrestle Kingdom, just some Jay White matches they’ve been shown.”

One member of WWE staff explained to me that Jay White is seen as a “perfect WWE guy” and that he “fits the Vince McMahon mold” of an easy to dislike heel with distinct offence, similar to a Baron Corbin type figure. Another source believed that it was only a matter of time until an offer would be made to try and entice the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion over to the side of sports entertainment.

For his part, White is apparently not particularly enamored with WWE. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, White would explain that he is not a particular fan of the WWE style.

"Before New Japan, I think for anyone that starts that's kind of what you look to because that's what you watched but then, once you realise there's so much more out there, it's not even like a thought on my radar. I'm happy where I am and it's also what they do, the product and stuff. I enjoy pro wrestling as opposed to the entertainment TV stuff over there as well.”

While a formal contract offer is not yet believed to have been made by the WWE, White did elaborate on conversations he’d had with members of their locker room.

"People often ask, hey, if you want to come here just let me know and I'm like, I'm alright, thanks because I don't want to go there. A lot of guys sign there early and then they stay in the developmental, or NXT, or whatever for however long just because there are so many people there it feels like these days."