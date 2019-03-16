×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6N: Wales, England, Ireland in title contention on last day

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    16 Mar 2019, 17:03 IST
AP Image

Three teams are still in contention for the Six Nations rugby title in the last round on Saturday.

Wales, England and Ireland all hold hope of taking the trophy.

Unbeaten Wales has 16 points, England 15, and defending champion Ireland 14.

Italy, which hasn't won a Six Nations match since 2015, hosts France in Rome in the first match, then Wales takes on Ireland in the decider in Cardiff, and England hopes to still be in contention when it tries to regain the Calcutta Cup from Scotland in London.

Here's how the title can be won:

Wales will win the Six Nations and achieve a first Grand Slam since 2012 if it beats Ireland.

Wales will win the Six Nations if it draws with Ireland and England loses to Scotland.

England will be champion if Wales draws and it beats Scotland.

England will be champion if Ireland beats Wales and it beats Scotland.

Ireland will be champion if it beats Wales and England loses to Scotland.

Associated Press
NEWS
6N: Gatland urges Wales to embrace Grand Slam shot v Ireland
RELATED STORY
6N: Wales' Williams mending, Ireland rule out Van der Flier
RELATED STORY
6N: Ireland finally clicks vs France in time for Wales clash
RELATED STORY
6N: Roof to be open during storm for Wales-Ireland match
RELATED STORY
Wales is perfect in Grand Slam games in Cardiff in 6N era
RELATED STORY
6N: Title or no title, England has score to settle vs Scots
RELATED STORY
6N: Title or no title, England has score to settle vs Scots
RELATED STORY
Wales overcome England 21-13 to be last unbeaten team in 6N
RELATED STORY
6N: France retain same 23 for Ireland test in Dublin
RELATED STORY
6N: Te'o to partner Tuilagi in England midfield vs Italy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us