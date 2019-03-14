×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6N: Youngs to become England's most-capped scrumhalf

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    14 Mar 2019, 16:34 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Ben Youngs will become England's most-capped scrumhalf after being selected in a team containing four changes for the Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday.

In making his 85th appearance, Youngs will move ahead of Danny Care on the all-time list.

In the backs, Jack Nowell replaces Joe Cokanasiga on the right wing and Henry Slade comes in for Ben Te'o as the center partner for Manu Tuilagi.

There were also two changes among the forwards, with prop Ben Moon and flanker Mark Wilson replacing Ellis Genge and Brad Shields, respectively.

The English will win the final Six Nations before the Rugby World Cup if they beat Scotland and Wales lose to Ireland in an earlier game in Cardiff.

England coach Eddie Jones says "it will be a fascinating finish to the championship with three teams that can win it and we are playing against one of our most traditional foes in Scotland for the Calcutta Cup."

___

England: Elliot Daly, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ben Moon. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Brad Shields, Nathan Hughes, Ben Spencer, George Ford, Ben Te'o.

Associated Press
NEWS
6N: Wales ready to forget club chaos to win at Murrayfield
RELATED STORY
6N: Wales' best still to come says Edwards
RELATED STORY
6N: Captain Laidlaw dropped by Scotland, Price starting
RELATED STORY
6N: Te'o to partner Tuilagi in England midfield vs Italy
RELATED STORY
6N: O'Shea backs England's Sinckler to become rugby great
RELATED STORY
6N: Tuilagi dominates as England thrash Italy 57-14
RELATED STORY
Ntamack & Williams to make 6N debuts in France vs Wales
RELATED STORY
Curry and Wilson give England flankers to battle Ireland
RELATED STORY
France coach Brunel under pressure ahead of 6N Scotland game
RELATED STORY
Mayday, Mayday, Mayday: France routed by England in 6Nations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us