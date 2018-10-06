×
All Blacks earn last-gasp revenge over South Africa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    06 Oct 2018, 23:27 IST
AP Image

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand scored two tries in the last five minutes and kicked a match-winning conversion on the hooter to beat South Africa 32-30 on Saturday, avenging their loss to the Springboks three weeks ago in thrilling fashion.

Scott Barrett drove over from close range in the 75th and Ardie Savea from a similar position in the 80th as the world champions showed world-champion composure and belief.

Replacement flyhalf Richie Mo'unga kicked the conversion of Savea's try to win.

The All Blacks had already secured the Rugby Championship title — their third straight — but targeted this last-round game as the one they really wanted to win after the Springboks' upset in Wellington.

To win at Loftus Versfeld, New Zealand twice came back from 17 points down, first when it trailed 23-6 early in the second half and then when 30-13 down entering the last quarter.

In that last 20 minutes, the All Blacks scored three tries — winger Rieko Ioane started the comeback — and the Boks were scoreless.

The teams were 6-6 at halftime, but South Africa built a commanding lead early in the second and New Zealand was in danger of losing twice in a row to the same team for the first time since they lost three against the Springboks in 2009.

The Boks scored 17 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half, with tries by Jesse Kriel and center partner Damian de Allende, and flyhalf Handre Pollard adding the conversions and a penalty for 23-6.

New Zealand, strangely lackluster in the first 40, saved its best for the last quarter, when it rolled past a Springboks team ran out of steam.

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith profited from a burst down the middle by hooker Codie Taylor for the All Blacks' first try in the 52nd.

Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe's try in the right corner, South Africa's third, re-established the 17-point margin.

But the All Blacks came again, with Ioane free on the left wing to score.

It was still in the balance with five to go and New Zealand 12 points behind.

But the All Blacks' were deadly accurate with nearly every attack.

Barrett wrestled his way over after a series of drives off a lineout to set up the grandstand finish.

Replacement Savea did the same, from almost exactly the same field position, and the All Blacks ground to a gutsy win, and a satisfying finish to another successful southern hemisphere championship.

