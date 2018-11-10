×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

All Blacks hold on for 16-15 comeback win over England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Nov 2018, 22:43 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — New Zealand survived a late scare to hold on for a 16-15 comeback victory over England at Twickenham in their first matchup in four years on Saturday.

England though it secured a rare victory over the world champion when Sam Underhill touched down five minutes from fulltime, but video review revealed Courtney Lawes was offside when he made a chargedown to launch the move.

England made a dream start as Chris Ashton and co-captain Dylan Hartley scored tries either side of an Owen Farrell dropped goal to give the home side a 15-0 lead after 24 minutes.

However, New Zealand struck back through fullback Damian McKenzie near halftime, then a crucial kickoff error from Farrell allowed the All Blacks to close the deficit to five points at the break.

Both sides had opportunities for more tries after the break but chances were repeatedly spurned in the spoiling rain, and Beauden Barrett's dropped goal and penalty put the All Blacks ahead on the hour mark, setting up a dramatic finale.

After upsetting the Springboks by a point, an even better England performance gave Eddie Jones' side plenty of reason for optimism with less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup.

But beating the All Blacks remains elusive, and the visitors celebrated a sixth straight win against England.

Associated Press
NEWS
Struggling England need to find higher gear for All Blacks
RELATED STORY
All Blacks vs Ireland headlines November rugby series
RELATED STORY
Selection debate sharpens ahead of All Blacks test vs Japan
RELATED STORY
Coles returns, All Blacks select 8 new caps to play Japan
RELATED STORY
All Blacks earn last-gasp revenge over South Africa
RELATED STORY
All Blacks' Hansen and England's Jones talk regularly
RELATED STORY
Barrett at 10 for All Blacks, Hodge in for Australia
RELATED STORY
Late Naholo double helps All Blacks beat Australia 38-13
RELATED STORY
Wallabies, All Blacks meet in Japan with World Cup in mind
RELATED STORY
New Zealand All Blacks select 51 for season-ending tour
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us