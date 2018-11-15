×
All Blacks make 1 change for Ireland test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Nov 2018, 10:07 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — Top-ranked New Zealand made only one, injury-enforced change to its lineup for Saturday's match against world No. 2 Ireland.

Ryan Crotty rejoins his Crusaders partner Jack Goodhue in midfield in the absence of Sonny Bill Williams who is sidelined with a shoulder injury following last weekend's 16-15 win over England.

Anton Lienert-Brown joins the reserves bench in Crotty's place.

The All Blacks selectors resisted making any other changes to the lineup that won the England test, recognizing the challenge presented by Ireland. Matches between the teams have recently been close and hard-fought and Ireland achieved its first test win over New Zealand in Chicago two years ago.

Ardie Savea remains at openside flanker as Sam Cane has a neck injury and Liam Squire has held his place on the blindside ahead of Scott Barrett, who made a strong impact from the bench last weekend.

Hooker Dane Coles will again start from the bench after his recent return from a one-year injury break.

"This will be another great challenge for our squad and one that we're all really looking forward to," head coach Steve Hansen said. "These are the types of test matches that gets everyone up — it's No. 1 versus No. 2 — and there's a real excitement that's building as we get closer to Saturday."

Ireland was scheduled to name its team later Thursday.

___

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, T.J. Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Associated Press
NEWS
