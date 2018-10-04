All Blacks restore big guns for Springboks test

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 04 Oct 2018, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand restored regulars such as captain Kieran Read, Aaron Smith, and Owen Franks for the test with South Africa in the last round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

All three were rested last weekend for the test against Argentina in Buenos Aires, where an experimental side dispatched the Pumas 35-17 to clinch a sixth Rugby Championship in seven years and third in a row.

No. 8 Read replaced Luke Whitelock, scrumhalf Smith was back for TJ Perenara, and tighthead prop Franks was in for Ofa Tuungafasi for the match at Loftus Versfeld.

There were two changes in the forwards, and two in the backs, the other being center Jack Goodhue given his sixth test start and Ryan Crotty made a reserve.

"Nothing changes for us," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on Thursday. "It's a test match that everyone in New Zealand expects us to win. The fact that it's an All Blacks-Springboks test match makes it even more exciting."

New Zealand lost to the Springboks on Sept. 15 in Wellington, their first home defeat to South Africa in nine years.

The Springboks then held off Australia 23-12 last weekend in Port Elizabeth.

"South Africa are playing with a lot of confidence, and after their two recent wins, their confidence levels will be even higher," Hansen said. "So we'll need to respond with real purpose, composure, belief and intensity."

In its team selection, South Africa recalled three players who were part of the Springboks' win in Wellington three weeks ago.

Damian de Allende returned at inside center in place of Andre Esterhuizen, Steven Kitshoff was picked to start at loosehead prop as he did in Wellington, and Francois Louw was selected at No. 8 after playing off the bench in New Zealand.

Those were the only changes to the Springboks starting team from the win over Australia, although prop Vicent Koch made a return to the national team setup and earned a place on the bench.

"They will test us in every department," coach Rasssie Erasmus said. "The All Blacks usually hit back hard after a loss so we have to be mentally and physically ready for a massive contest. We will have to front up in defence and be clinical when we create chances because the All Blacks punish you for errors and missed opportunities."

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Embrose Papier, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

New Zealand: Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty.