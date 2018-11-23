×
All Blacks to wear rainbow laces in support of Thomas

Associated Press
News
10   //    23 Nov 2018, 22:05 IST
AP Image

The All Blacks have become the latest rugby team to say they will be wearing rainbow laces in their boots this weekend in a show of support for Gareth Thomas after the former Wales captain was the victim of an anti-gay attack.

Thomas, who announced in 2009 he is gay, recorded a video last weekend saying he was assaulted in Cardiff in "a hate crime for my sexuality." He had bruises on his face in the video.

Police in Cardiff have said a 16-year-old boy has admitted to carrying out the assault.

New Zealand said in a tweet on Friday that its players would wear the rainbow laces in a tribute to Thomas in Saturday's test match against Italy.

Wales, England, and France have already said they would do the same during their games on Saturday.

Thomas reacted to the All Blacks tweet by saying on Twitter, "I wish I could put in words what this means."

