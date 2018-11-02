×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ashton replaces injured Tuilagi in England reserves

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    02 Nov 2018, 23:28 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Manu Tuilagi was withdrawn by England after a minor groin strain in training and replaced in the reserves by Chris Ashton for the test against South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham.

Tuilagi's rugby career has been plagued by injuries. He last appeared for England in March 2016, and his last start was in June 2014. His latest comeback was, as usual, eagerly awaited until his groin tightened up on Friday.

England scrum coach Neal Hatley said "if tomorrow was a World Cup final then we probably would have kept him in." Hatley insisted Tuilagi should be ready to face the All Blacks next week.

Co-captain Owen Farrell added: "Manu seems in high enough spirits. It's nothing too serious. There are enough people on the field to have played center and I can move there if things crop up."

Ashton has ended a four-year international exile, and could earn his 40th cap. The winger fell out of favor with England coaches Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones while incurring long-term bans and spending a successful season at Toulon. He's just back from a seven-week ban for a tip tackle in a preseason game.

"He made a huge call to come (home) after discussion with Eddie," Hatley said. "He wants to be involved in the World Cup and has been brilliant in training.

"He brings good energy and enthusiasm. He's one of the best support line runners who scores tries wherever he goes."

The starting XV remained unchanged to face the Springboks, and Farrell backed outside partner Ben Te'o to step up despite playing only 28 minutes of rugby since May because of thigh and calf injuries.

"Ben's a big-game player," Farrell said.

Associated Press
NEWS
All Blacks reshape backline for South Africa test
RELATED STORY
McKenzie at fullback in New Zealand lineup to face Australia
RELATED STORY
Coles returns, All Blacks select 8 new caps to play Japan
RELATED STORY
Mo'unga to make 1st start for All Blacks against Argentina
RELATED STORY
Barrett at 10 for All Blacks, Hodge in for Australia
RELATED STORY
Coaches Erasmus, Ledesma enter Rugby Championship fray
RELATED STORY
Wallabies, All Blacks meet in Japan with World Cup in mind
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Rugby Union players of all time
RELATED STORY
Rugby Bledisloe Cup, Australia vs New Zealand, Match 3: 3...
RELATED STORY
Friendships set aside for Argentina-Australia rugby match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us