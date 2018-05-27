Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Ashton scores 3 tries for Barbarians in 63-45 win v England

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 22:36 IST
    8
    AP Image

    LONDON (AP) — Chris Ashton scored a hat trick of tries as the Barbarians condemned England to an embarrassing fourth straight defeat by emerging 63-45 winners at Twickenham on Sunday.

    Ashton carried his record-breaking club form for French giant Toulon into his first appearance against the nation for whom he won 39 caps until departing for France last year.

    The 31-year-old winger hopes to revive his England career in the future and this performance — albeit in a match where defending was low down both teams' agendas — issued a reminder of his artistry as a finisher.

    The chances largely dried up after he raced into the right corner for his third try, celebrating with a second "Ash Splash" of the afternoon.

    It was hard for England coach Eddie Jones to draw any meaningful pointers from a chaotic non-cap international. A first defeat in this end-of-season fixture since 2014 serves as the prelude to next month's three-test tour of South Africa.

    The English were beaten 9-6 on the try count despite fielding seven regular test team starters, all of whom were involved in the Six Nations, and were in camp for two weeks.

