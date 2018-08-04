Crusaders outclass Lions 37-18 for 9th Super Rugby title

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders outclassed the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final on Saturday to win the southern hemisphere tournament for the ninth time in its 22-year history.

The Lions, chasing their first title, lost in the final for the third consecutive year, including a 25-17 defeat to the Crusaders in last year's title-decider in Johannesburg.

The writing was on the wall early for the visitors when the Crusaders neutralized the rolling maul which has been their most reliable attacking weapon throughout the season, producing 21 tries. The Lions had their first attempt at setting a maul from a lineout in the 10th minute but the Crusaders pack combined to hurl them back 10 meters.

The Lions had a few other chances in a first half in which they had 70 percent of possession and the same amount of territory but they were thrown back again on each occasion until they were forced to abandon the tactic. Deprived of that platform, which is the bedrock of their game, the Lions had few other attacking ideas.

Coach Scott Robertson, who performed a breakdance routine in front of his players to celebrate, has now led the Crusaders to the title in each of his two years in charge. Last year's win ended a nine-year title drought and Saturday's match was the Crusaders' first home final in 10 years.

"It's massive for us in a number of ways," Robertson said. "To do it back-to-back in a style like that is massive.

"I think we made the most tackles we have all year, which shows the quality of the game and to do it here for the first time in 10 years was special."

The Crusaders had the ball only rarely in the first half but scored tries through winger Seta Tamanivalu and fullback David Havili to take a 20-6 lead at halftime, showing the difference in efficiency between the teams. The Lions, with ball and territory, could do nothing; the Crusaders, with neither, turned every chance into points and went on to win the title for the second year in a row.

The Lions effectively waved the white flag when they decided to kick for goal from a penalty in the 39th, while trailing 20-3. That was an admission they could no longer rely on the strength which had carried them to the final and, from then on, the outcome of the match wasn't in doubt.

A try in the 53rd minute to powerful backrower Cyle Brink brought the Lions back into the match at 23-13, giving them a final shot at victory. But a decision to kick for goal from long range in the 59th - which missed - spent the Lions' momentum and allowed the Crusaders to regroup.

The Crusaders were still operating on 30 percent of possession and less of territory at that point but were kept in the match by the intensity of their defense, and their ability to strike back in an instant.

A line break by flanker Matt Todd, who had missed a crucial tackle on Brink, and contributions by flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and Wallabies flanker Pete Samu, created a try under the posts for replacement scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond and the Crusaders went ahead 30-13.

Winger Ruan Combrinck, who made one of only two clean line breaks by the Lions in the first half, was on the end of another in the 64th and almost scored, before a bad option near the line cost another tryscoring chance. The Lions kept the pressure on and, when center Ryan Crotty was sin-binned, the 14-man Crusaders' defense yielded a try to hooker Malcolm Marx - his 12th of the season - which cut the lead to 30-18.

It was then the Crusaders fully revealed the qualities of a champion team. A man down, they produced a magnificent team try, finished by lock Scott Barrett, to finally crush the Lions resistance. Havili, Samu, winger George Bridge and Drummond all handled before Barrett crashed over.

Mo'unga added the conversion, his seventh successful kick of the game which lifted his tally to 17 points. He also played a vital role in tries to Tamanivalu, Havili and Drummond as he increased his challenge for the All Blacks No. 10 jersey.

In contrast, Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies was involved in two crucial moments. He carried the ball back over his line, conceding a 5-meter scrum, in the 30th from which a penalty was scored, and he was tackled just short of the line in the 48th.

"I'm gutted to be honest, just incredibly emotional, but I'm immensely proud of every individual," Lions captain Warren Whiteley said. "We gave it everything out there and credit must go to the Crusaders.

"Everything we threw at them they stopped. We threw the kitchen sink at them and they deserve this win."

The Crusaders topped the regular season table with a 14-2 record and swept through the quarterfinals and semifinals with wins over the Sharks (40-10) and Hurricanes (30-12).