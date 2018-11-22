×
England bench features captain Hartley, Tuilagi, Hughes

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    22 Nov 2018, 17:38 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Co-captain Dylan Hartley is in the reserves along with recalled center Manu Tuilagi and No. 8 Nathan Hughes for England's rugby international against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

Whenever England has played top opposition, Hartley has been the first-choice hooker under coach Eddie Jones. But Jones kept British Lion Jamie George at No. 2 on Thursday after the mediocre win over Japan last weekend.

Hartley started against South Africa and New Zealand and was in the reserves against Japan.

Tuilagi was to make his first appearance in two years off the bench against South Africa in the November opener until a groin strain. Hughes was back after completing a six-week suspension for punching an opponent, and mocking the judiciary.

Joe Cokanasiga, who made a try-scoring debut against Japan, was retained on the right wing after Jack Nowell, who was expected to play, was ruled out injured. Chris Ashton was earlier ruled unavailable by a left calf strain.

Cokanasiga's injury-enforced selection means England features three changes from the side which was chased down by the All Blacks 16-15.

George swaps with Hartley, and Courtney Lawes was in for the injured George Kruis to partner Maro Itoje in the second row.

Beside Tuilagi and Hughes coming into the reserves, Richard Wigglesworth was the backup scrumhalf after Danny Care, who started against Japan, was made a scapegoat for the poor win and dropped from the squad.

"We've picked our best 23 for the Australia game," Jones said.

"We know they have a unique style of attack so our ability to defend that is going to be important. We are continually working on our strengths which is our set-piece and our defense and they are areas that are progressing nicely."

___

England: Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (co-captain), Ben Youngs; Mark Wilson, Sam Underhill, Brad Shields, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ben Moon. Reserves: Dylan Hartley (co-captain), Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Nathan Hughes, Richard Wigglesworth, George Ford, Manu Tuilagi.

Associated Press
NEWS
Contact Us Advertise with Us