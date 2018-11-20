England lose Ashton, Wallabies handling stomach bug

LONDON (AP) — England wing Chris Ashton will miss playing Australia on Saturday at Twickenham because of a left calf injury.

Ashton was injured last weekend during the 35-15 win over Japan. He's out for two weeks, England forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.

Ashton appeared this month for England for the first time in four years, off the bench against South Africa, and scored a try against New Zealand.

Borthwick said he will be missed this weekend, but England had a lot of good wings: Jonny May, Jack Nowell, and Joe Cokanasiga, who made a try-scoring debut against Japan.

Meanwhile, Australia has been dealing with a stomach illness which began last week and has struck 10 players and staff, including key backs Israel Folau and Bernard Foley. Folau played through it last Saturday in the win over Italy in Padua.

No. 8 David Pocock was replaced in the second half because of a neck problem, and will be given as long as possible to recover.