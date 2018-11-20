×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

England lose Ashton, Wallabies handling stomach bug

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Nov 2018, 20:35 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — England wing Chris Ashton will miss playing Australia on Saturday at Twickenham because of a left calf injury.

Ashton was injured last weekend during the 35-15 win over Japan. He's out for two weeks, England forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.

Ashton appeared this month for England for the first time in four years, off the bench against South Africa, and scored a try against New Zealand.

Borthwick said he will be missed this weekend, but England had a lot of good wings: Jonny May, Jack Nowell, and Joe Cokanasiga, who made a try-scoring debut against Japan.

Meanwhile, Australia has been dealing with a stomach illness which began last week and has struck 10 players and staff, including key backs Israel Folau and Bernard Foley. Folau played through it last Saturday in the win over Italy in Padua.

No. 8 David Pocock was replaced in the second half because of a neck problem, and will be given as long as possible to recover.

Associated Press
NEWS
Wallabies weather early scare to beat Italy 26-7
RELATED STORY
Ashton replaces injured Tuilagi in England reserves
RELATED STORY
Wallabies, All Blacks meet in Japan with World Cup in mind
RELATED STORY
Wallabies coach Cheika faces down critics
RELATED STORY
Kerevi back for Wallabies, 3 uncapped players also in squad
RELATED STORY
Rugby Championship 2018: Australia vs South Africa: 3...
RELATED STORY
Rugby Australia gives Cheika full support as Wallabies coach
RELATED STORY
Wallabies aim to win back fans in Bledisloe Cup test
RELATED STORY
Wallabies more concerned with Wales win streak than own
RELATED STORY
Wallabies' Tui to take rest of season off after fan incident
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us