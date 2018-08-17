Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England rugby player Cipriani faces new sanction for assault

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:49 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Rugby player Danny Cipriani is facing disciplinary action from the English game's governing body after being fined by a court for a nightclub assault.

England's Rugby Football Union says it charged Cipriani on Friday with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game."

Cipriani, who made his 16th appearance for England against South Africa in June, will face an RFU disciplinary panel next week.

RFU head of discipline David Barnes says "we high standards that we expect across the game, in line with rugby's core values, from all those involved within it."

Cipriani is preparing to start the season with new club Gloucester. The nightclub incident happened during a pre-season tour of Jersey in the English Channel Islands.

