Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England rugby player Cipriani fined for nightclub assault

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    16 Aug 2018, 17:26 IST
AP Image

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — A court has fined England rugby player Danny Cipriani 2,000 pounds ($2,500) after he pleaded guilty to assault and resisting arrest following an incident at a nightclub on an island in the English Channel.

Cipriani, who made his 16th appearance for England against South Africa in June, was fined 1,500 pounds for resisting arrest and 500 pounds for assault. He was also ordered to pay 250 pounds in compensation to a female police officer who bruised her neck.

The incident in St. Helier unfolded early Wednesday while Cipriani was on a pre-season tour of Jersey with new club Gloucester.

Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan says Cipriani "will receive our full support."

England's Rugby Football Union has yet to comment on Cipriani's latest episode in a poor disciplinary record that includes previous court appearances for drunk driving.

Associated Press
NEWS
England start Cipriani, Springboks change 4 for sweep bid
RELATED STORY
England recall Cipriani, pick Shields for South Africa tour
RELATED STORY
Springboks and England have much to play for in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Beast reaches 100 for Boks; Shields replaces Robshaw
RELATED STORY
Judge orders Samoa rugby player to stay in US until trial
RELATED STORY
DHL Express welcomes Rugby World Cup 2019™ trophy to India
RELATED STORY
No surprises in New Zealand squad for Rugby Championship
RELATED STORY
Barrett at 10 for All Blacks, Hodge in for Australia
RELATED STORY
Lama to lead Indian rugby outfit
RELATED STORY
No major upsets with new format at Rugby World Cup Sevens
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us