England secure record 6th straight win over Wallabies

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    24 Nov 2018, 23:22 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — England secured a sixth straight rugby victory over Australia for the first time with a 37-18 thrashing at Twickenham on Saturday.

Each of England's back three scored tries as the hosts responded to giving up a 10-point first-half lead with a dominant second-half performance.

Jonny May gave England the lead with a third-minute try, and two Owen Farrell penalties made it 13-3 six minutes before halftime.

However, a fine run and score from fullback Israel Folau brought Australia back into contention and Matt To'omua added a penalty to level the scores at the interval.

Stung, England took control afterwards through scores from Elliot Daly and youngster Joe Cokanasiga, and Farrell added a try of his own four minutes from the end and converted for 37-13.

Folau got his second try with the final play of the match, but it was of little consolation for an Australia side which has recorded its lowest win rate for a calendar year since 1974.

With a narrow defeat to New Zealand the only blemish for England during its four internationals in November, Eddie Jones' side appears back on track for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

England made a flying start as Ben Youngs charged down Dane Haylett-Petty's clearance in the opening minute. Mark Wilson and Youngs moved scrum ball to May to touch down in the corner for his 18th test try, taking him into the top 10 on England's all-time list.

Daly was short on a long-range penalty kick and England, which gave up nine first-half turnovers, almost gifted Australia a try with one of them.

Will Genia intercepted Ben Te'o's pass in the midfield, but couldn't find Haylett-Petty for an easy score. Australia appeared to have made up for the error moments later when Haylett-Petty touched down in the corner, but the score was ruled out when referee Jaco Peyper saw video of a forward pass in the move on the big screen.

Another Farrell penalty made it 13-3 after 34 minutes, but Australia responded with a legitimate score as Folau ran a fine angle from midfield to go over under the posts.

Australia could have taken the lead as lock Izack Rodda was denied a try by a thudding Farrell tackle that could have been penalized, but then settled for another To'omua penalty to level.

England took better care of the ball after the break and was rewarded as Farrell offloaded to Daly, who used his speed and agility to evade Australians for a try just four minutes after halftime.

Cokanasiga then made it two tries in as many appearances after scoring on his debut against Japan last week. After dismissing a tackle attempt from his opposite number, the big-framed wing raced under the crossbar and Farrell converted for 27-13.

England fans were waiting to see the first appearance from robust center Manu Tuilagi in two and a half years, but there was no lack of thunderous running from Cokanasiga, who almost scored again with a powerful break from midfield moments later.

Tuilagi came on for the final 12 minutes and England took advantage of a tiring Australia to set up Farrell for a simple score and conversion to make it 24 points without response in the second half.

Bernard Foley's grubber kick netted Folau his second try, but the score was merely a footnote on a dominant display that confirmed England had recovered from a six-match losing streak this year.

Associated Press
NEWS
