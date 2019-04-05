×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England winger Norton sets try record at Hong Kong Sevens

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:18 IST
AP Image

HONG KONG (AP) — England winger Dan Norton became the leading try scorer in the history of the Hong Kong Sevens, helping his team beat Wales 36-19 Friday at the format's most storied competition.

Norton broke the record set by Collins Injera at the 2017 tournament.

England moved into second place in Pool D with the victory. The United States, which leads Rugby Sevens league, is first in the group after beating Spain 36-7.

In Pool A, South Africa beat Japan 22-7 and Samoa defeated Scotland 17-7, while France routed Portugal 40-7 and Argentina beat Canada 19-14 in Pool B.

The Pool C match between New Zealand and Australia started with a minute's silence to commemorate victims in the Christchurch shootings.

New Zealand ended up winning the match 40-19. In the other pool match, it was a repeat of last year's final with Fiji beating Kenya 22-5.

In the women's tournament, Brazil beat Scotland 28-19 to win the title.

Associated Press
NEWS
Upsets in Vancouver Sevens pool play but top 5 into QFs
RELATED STORY
South Africa beats France to win Vancouver Sevens title
RELATED STORY
Super Rugby: Crusaders still top, Jantjies passes 1,000
RELATED STORY
Folau's aerial antics lift Waratahs to win over Crusaders
RELATED STORY
6N: England denies Scotland rugby's greatest ever comeback
RELATED STORY
Super Rugby: Crusaders start search for 3 in a row with win
RELATED STORY
Mayday, Mayday, Mayday: France routed by England in 6Nations
RELATED STORY
Some good news in Aussie rugby: women leading the way
RELATED STORY
Sunwolves earn first Super Rugby win in Australia
RELATED STORY
6N: Wales equals wins record after Italy scare in Rome
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us