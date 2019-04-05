England winger Norton sets try record at Hong Kong Sevens

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 05 Apr 2019, 19:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

HONG KONG (AP) — England winger Dan Norton became the leading try scorer in the history of the Hong Kong Sevens, helping his team beat Wales 36-19 Friday at the format's most storied competition.

Norton broke the record set by Collins Injera at the 2017 tournament.

England moved into second place in Pool D with the victory. The United States, which leads Rugby Sevens league, is first in the group after beating Spain 36-7.

In Pool A, South Africa beat Japan 22-7 and Samoa defeated Scotland 17-7, while France routed Portugal 40-7 and Argentina beat Canada 19-14 in Pool B.

The Pool C match between New Zealand and Australia started with a minute's silence to commemorate victims in the Christchurch shootings.

New Zealand ended up winning the match 40-19. In the other pool match, it was a repeat of last year's final with Fiji beating Kenya 22-5.

In the women's tournament, Brazil beat Scotland 28-19 to win the title.