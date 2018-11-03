×
Farrell kicks England to victory over wasteful Springboks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    03 Nov 2018, 22:41 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — A late Owen Farrell penalty and disputed tackle ensured England took advantage of a wasteful display from South Africa to win 12-11 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell's kick put England ahead in the 73rd minute. His counterpart Handre Pollard had a chance to regain the lead four minutes from the end but his shot glanced off the right post.

The finish was made more dramatic in injury time when the Television Match Official was consulted over a Farrell tackle. But it was deemed just fair enough, and England held on for a morale-boosting victory ahead of fixtures against New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

South Africa scored the only try through Sibusiso Nkosi but their 8-6 halftime lead didn't reflect its total dominance.

A series of South African turnovers from strong attacking positions helped England remain in contention despite Eddie Jones' side not touching the ball inside the Springboks' 22 during the entire opening period.

Two Farrell penalties kept England in touch before a long-range Elliot Daly kick gave the home side its first lead after the break.

South Africa went back in front through Pollard 12 minutes from the end, but failed to repeat the feat after Farrell's last penalty kick.

