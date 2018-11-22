×
Ireland change 14 for test against US Eagles

Associated Press
15   //    22 Nov 2018, 19:36 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — Only center Garry Ringrose has kept his run-on jersey in the Ireland side meeting the United States in a rugby international on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

Ringrose was the only repeat starter from the 16-9 win over New Zealand last weekend, while prop Cian Healy and flanker Josh van Der Flier were in the reserves.

Lock Iain Henderson, flanker Jordi Murphy, and flyhalf Joey Carbery were replacements against the All Blacks and promoted to starters on Thursday, while reserve scrumhalf Luke McGrath was retained.

Flanker Rhys Ruddock captains the second-string side which more closely resembles the one which thrashed Italy's backup players 54-7 in Chicago at the start of the month.

Uncapped Munster center Sam Arnold was in the reserves.

___

Ireland: Will Addison, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Darren Sweetnam, Joey Carbery, John Cooney; Jack Conan, Jordi Murphy, Rhys Ruddock (captain), Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Finlay Bealham, Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne. Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Sam Arnold.

Associated Press
NEWS
