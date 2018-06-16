Italy beats Japan 25-22 in 2nd test to level series

Associated Press NEWS News 16 Jun 2018, 15:39 IST

KOBE, Japan (AP) — Italy clung to a shrinking lead in the second half to beat Japan 25-22 in the second rugby test on Saturday and level the two-match series 1-1.

Tries to winger Tommaso Benvenuti, captain Leonardo Ghiraldini and flanker Jake Polledri gave Italy a 19-3 lead early in the second half. But Japan rallied strongly with tries to center Will Tupou and backrower Amanaki Mafi cut the margin to 19-17 after 66 minutes.

Italy flyhalf Tommaso Allan kicked two penalties to stretch his team's lead to 25-17 and Italy held on despite a try in the last minute to Japan fullback Kotaru Matsushima.

Japan won the first test 34-17.

For the second week in a row, Japan produced a strong second-half performance but on this occasion it was not enough to overturn Italy's large early lead. In the first test, Japan led 17-14 at halftime, then pulled away steadily in the second half.

Italy took the lead in the 18th minute when fullback Jayden Hayward made a strong break near halfway and linked with flanker Sebastian Negri to create a try for Benvenuti, converted by Allan.

Ghiraldini scored in the 25th minute to make the lead 12-0 before scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka gave Japan its first points from a penalty.

Italy led 12-3 at halftime and extended its lead to 19-3 with Polledri's try, under the posts, early in the second half. Allan converted.

Japan scored its first try through Tupou after good work among its outside backs in the 60th minute. Mafi drove over only five minutes later and Japan had reduced the lead to two points and seemed to be finishing more strongly.