×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Japan coach Joseph praying for good weather at Twickenham

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    13 Nov 2018, 03:27 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Japan coach Jamie Joseph laughed off advice from predecessor Eddie Jones that Japan should seek divine intervention for their test against England this weekend.

Jones warned Japan that England will be "absolutely ruthless" at Twickenham on Saturday, eager to "physically smash" the Japanese in response to losing to New Zealand 16-15 last weekend.

Jones, who coached Japan from 2012-15, quipped that Japan find a temple and "pray, pray, pray," but Joseph wasn't fazed.

Joseph said he won't be going to any temples, but will be praying for a game without rain.

"In tough conditions it's tough to get our game going, so we're hoping and praying for a bit of (good) weather," Joseph said on Monday.

"When we've got the ball and guys are really excited about playing, we've got a different style of play; we're not as big as others, but we're quick."

The Japan team watched the England-New Zealand test on Saturday, while Joseph went to the test at Twickenham, where the former All Blacks loose forward enjoyed the cut and thrust in the rain.

"Those types of games are exactly what rugby's all about in my view. But I suspect the game that we play, how the All Blacks play, and the fact England have had a few matches, it could be a little bit different this weekend.

"We don't want rain come kickoff time, and we've shown over the last couple of years if we can get our game going we can push teams hard."

Japan is playing England for the first time since the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Associated Press
NEWS
All Blacks vs Ireland headlines November rugby series
RELATED STORY
Struggling England need to find higher gear for All Blacks
RELATED STORY
England's Farrell escapes citing for shoulder-led tackle
RELATED STORY
Picamoles, Iturria in from cold for France vs Springboks
RELATED STORY
Hansen: Less is better when it comes to NZ-England tests
RELATED STORY
All Blacks' Hansen and England's Jones talk regularly
RELATED STORY
All Blacks hold on for 16-15 comeback win over England
RELATED STORY
Farrell kicks England to victory over wasteful Springboks
RELATED STORY
Japan's oldest rugby venue ready to welcome the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Wallabies, All Blacks meet in Japan with World Cup in mind
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us