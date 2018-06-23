Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Japan overpowers Georgia 28-0 in rain

Japan overpowers Georgia 28-0 in rain

Associated Press
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 21:38 IST
13
AP Image

TOYOTA, Japan (AP) — Japan made light of rain and slippery conditions to steamroll Georgia 28-0 on Saturday and finish its June rugby series in style.

Conditions forced the teams to put boot to ball, and Japan was much better at it.

From 9-0 up at halftime, Wimpie van der Walt, Lomano Lava Lemeki and Kazuki Himeno scored second-half tries for Japan's sixth win in seven games against the Georgians.

A strong run by Amanaki Lelei Mafi in the second minute allowed Yu Tamura to kick a penalty. Two more penalties, by Tamura and Ryuji Noguchi, saw Japan a comfortable 9-0 ahead at the break.

Replacement lock Van der Walt powered over in the 49th from a scrum, and Lemeki added the second try from a turnover four minutes later.

Tamura's conversions to both made it 23-0 before Himeno crossed following a good kick and chase.

Both teams will return to Toyota Stadium during the 2019 Rugby World Cup; Georgia to play Wales, and Japan an opponent yet to be determined.

Japan also split the series with Italy this month.

Italy beats Japan 25-22 in 2nd test to level series
RELATED STORY
All Blacks under pressure to improve in 3rd test vs. France
RELATED STORY
Lama to lead Indian rugby outfit
RELATED STORY
Phipps, Tui in for Australia for final test against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Ireland coach Schmidt in no rush to decide on future in job
RELATED STORY
Springboks and England have much to play for in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
New Zealand unchanged, France make 5 changes for 2nd test
RELATED STORY
All Blacks tackles under scrutiny in 2nd test vs France
RELATED STORY
6 of the best rugby players in recent history
RELATED STORY
Australia names unchanged side for 2nd test against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us