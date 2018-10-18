×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kerevi back for Wallabies, 3 uncapped players also in squad

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Oct 2018, 07:26 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Center Samu Kerevi has been recalled and three uncapped players have been included in Australia's 31-man squad for the third Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Japan on Oct. 27.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika announced the squad on Thursday, giving Waratahs forward Jed Holloway, scrumhalf Jake Gordon and Melbourne Rebels blindside flanker Angus Cottrell a chance to push for test selection.

Kerevi, who missed the Rugby Championship with a biceps injury, hasn't played since the third test against Ireland in June.

Reece Hodge, who started in the centers for the Wallabies in all six tests in Kerevi's absence, was retained in the squad for the test in Yokohama, Japan.

Backrower Jack Dempsey has returned to the squad for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Wallabies-Barbarians match in Sydney almost a year ago.

Sekope Kepu is in line to become the ninth player to play 100 tests for Australia, and the first by a prop forward.

The squad for the northern hemisphere spring tour of Wales, Italy and England is yet to be finalized. Australia plays Wales on Nov. 11, Italy on Nov. 18 and England on Nov. 25.

New Zealand has held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003, extending the winning streak with victories in the first two matches this year.

____

Australia squad: Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps.

Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou.

Associated Press
NEWS
Captain Hooper back in Australia squad for 2-match tour
RELATED STORY
Wallabies aim to win back fans in Bledisloe Cup test
RELATED STORY
Rugby Championship 2018: Australia vs South Africa: 3...
RELATED STORY
Marx, Whiteley return to Springboks; also 3 new players
RELATED STORY
Beale at flyhalf, Foley benched for Wallabies v South Africa
RELATED STORY
Wallabies coach Cheika faces down critics
RELATED STORY
No surprises in New Zealand squad for Rugby Championship
RELATED STORY
Rugby Championship 2018: Australia vs Argentina- 3...
RELATED STORY
Wallabies to unleash 'Tongan Thor' on South Africa
RELATED STORY
Wallabies' Tui to take rest of season off after fan incident
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us