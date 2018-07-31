Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

New contract for Scotland coach Townsend

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    31 Jul 2018, 21:58 IST
AP Image

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been rewarded for winning nine of his 14 games in charge with a new contract that will keep him in place until 2021.

Townsend took over from Vern Cotter in June last year and the team finished third in his debut Six Nations campaign.

"It's a huge privilege to coach the national team," he said on Tuesday. "It's great I can continue that. There is a lot of work to do in the future but I am delighted I am going to be involved for another couple of years."

Scotland are still seeking improved consistency with the World Cup coming up next year, but there have been some major wins under Townsend, including two over Australia, Six Nations triumphs against England and France, and a 44-15 victory in Argentina in their most recent game.

"It is a roller-coaster," Townsend said. "There have been some great highs. Being out here at the end of the game against England this year was fantastic.

"The atmosphere in the ground, the joy on the supporters' faces, the players' as well, the effort they put in, the satisfaction they got from winning."

Two of Townsend's assistants, Matt Taylor and Mike Blair, have also signed extended deals while Danny Wilson is set to join the coaching staff ahead of Dan McFarland's move to Ulster at the start of next year.

Associated Press
NEWS
New Zealand men complete World Cup Sevens double for Kiwis
RELATED STORY
New Springboks coach Erasmus selects 17 uncapped players
RELATED STORY
Lions have Dyantyi, Brink fit for Super Rugby final
RELATED STORY
Australian rugby team's strategy for upcoming tournaments
RELATED STORY
England recall Cipriani, pick Shields for South Africa tour
RELATED STORY
Govt forces Kenya Rugby Union to rehire 7s coach
RELATED STORY
New Zealand unchanged, France make 5 changes for 2nd test
RELATED STORY
Another Kiwi to replace Gatland as Wales coach after RWC
RELATED STORY
Kolisi first black player to be appointed Springboks captain
RELATED STORY
Ireland coach Schmidt in no rush to decide on future in job
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us