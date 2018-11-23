Pocock fails fitness test, out for Australia against England

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 23 Nov 2018, 21:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LONDON (AP) — Australia No. 8 David Pocock failed a fitness test on Friday and was ruled out of the rugby test against England, a major blow to the Wallabies' chances of ending a disappointing year on a high.

Pocock, who was named in the starting lineup on Thursday despite struggling with a neck problem, had a run-out on Friday morning and coach Michael Cheika decided he wasn't fit enough.

Pete Samu replaced Pocock in the team for Saturday's game at Twickenham. Winger Marika Koroibete was promoted to the bench.

The Australians have won only four of their 12 tests in 2018 and the team has slipped to No. 7 in the rugby rankings, its lowest ever position. They'll have to get back to winning ways without veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper, who were not considered for selection against England on disciplinary grounds.

Cheika was told they brought women into their hotel room in Cardiff on Nov. 10, on the night the Wallabies lost to Wales 9-6.

"It's a relatively minor rule we have and no third parties are involved, it's just inside our team," Cheika said. "The leadership group came to me earlier in the week and asked me to deal with it in a way I thought was appropriate and I thought this was the appropriate way."