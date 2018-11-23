×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pocock fails fitness test, out for Australia against England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Nov 2018, 21:35 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Australia No. 8 David Pocock failed a fitness test on Friday and was ruled out of the rugby test against England, a major blow to the Wallabies' chances of ending a disappointing year on a high.

Pocock, who was named in the starting lineup on Thursday despite struggling with a neck problem, had a run-out on Friday morning and coach Michael Cheika decided he wasn't fit enough.

Pete Samu replaced Pocock in the team for Saturday's game at Twickenham. Winger Marika Koroibete was promoted to the bench.

The Australians have won only four of their 12 tests in 2018 and the team has slipped to No. 7 in the rugby rankings, its lowest ever position. They'll have to get back to winning ways without veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper, who were not considered for selection against England on disciplinary grounds.

Cheika was told they brought women into their hotel room in Cardiff on Nov. 10, on the night the Wallabies lost to Wales 9-6.

"It's a relatively minor rule we have and no third parties are involved, it's just inside our team," Cheika said. "The leadership group came to me earlier in the week and asked me to deal with it in a way I thought was appropriate and I thought this was the appropriate way."

Associated Press
NEWS
Ashley-Cooper to make Australia return against Italy
RELATED STORY
England lose Ashton, Wallabies handling stomach bug
RELATED STORY
Argentina makes 3 changes for Saturday match vs Australia
RELATED STORY
Friendships set aside for Argentina-Australia rugby match
RELATED STORY
England bench features captain Hartley, Wallabies dump Beale
RELATED STORY
Barrett at 10 for All Blacks, Hodge in for Australia
RELATED STORY
Argentina ends 35-year losing streak in Australia
RELATED STORY
Rugby Championship: Australia beats SAfrica 23-18 in 1st win
RELATED STORY
Foley back at flyhalf for Australia, Pumas make 7 changes
RELATED STORY
Rugby Championship 2018: Australia vs Argentina- 3...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us