Pumas made 3 changes for Scotland test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Nov 2018, 18:34 IST
AP Image

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Argentina made minimal changes again with only three for the rugby test against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield after losing to France.

The Pumas, as against Ireland in the opening match of their European tour, were competitive until late in Lille where France rose up to win 28-13.

Guido Petti, tried out as a flanker for the first time in a lengthy test career, was returned to lock on Thursday and Mattias Alemanno dropped to the reserves.

Rodrigo Bruni fills the openside flanker vacancy for his first start, and Matias Moroni was at outside center after two appearances from the reserves. Moroni, a back-three starter during the Rugby Championship, swaps with Matias Orlando.

Into the reserves for the first time on tour come scrumhalf Martin Landajo and wing Sebastien Cancelliere, who made brief appearances in the Rugby Championship.

They chase a first win over Scotland since the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

___

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Ramiro Moyano, Nicolas Sanchez, Gonzalo Bertranou; Javier Ortega Desio, Rodrigo Bruni, Pablo Matera (captain), Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Santiago Medrano, Agustin Creevy, Santiago Garcia Botta. Reserves: Julian Montoya, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Lucio Sordoni, Mattias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Martin Landajo, Matias Orlando, Sebastien Cancelliere.

Associated Press
NEWS
