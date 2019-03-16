Relieved France beats Italy 25-14 in last 6N match

ROME (AP) — Italy's unwanted record in the Six Nations continued as a relieved France came away from the Stadio Olimpico with a 25-14 win in the teams' last match on Saturday.

France was ruthless when it carved out rare opportunities and tries from Antoine Dupont, Yoann Huget and Damian Penaud — two of which were converted by Romain Ntamack — handed it what was only its second win in this year's tournament.

Penaud's try came after more sustained pressure from Italy with France having to see out the match with 14 men after hooker Camille Chat was shown a yellow card.

Tito Tebaldi scored his first try for Italy but Tommaso Allan missed some crucial kicks. Marco Zanon missed a chance to score a try on his debut and had another ruled out on video review as Italy fell to its 22nd successive defeat in the Six Nations.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini also missed chances to go over as the Azzurri failed to make the most of their opportunities.

"In life, you don't always get what you deserve," said Italy coach Conor O'Shea.

Parisse and Ghiraldini were likely making their last international appearances on home soil after playing in more than 100 games. Ghiraldini injured a knee in the second half and was stretchered off to applause from players and supporters.

A scrappy start from France gifted Italy a couple of early penalties that Allan converted to give Italy a 6-0 lead.

However, a dreadful error in defense led to the opening France try as Angelo Esposito missed a tackle on Penaud, who then offloaded for Dupont to run it over the line.

France captain Guilhem Guirado went off with a rib injury and was replaced by Chat at hooker and the visitors extended their lead with a Ntamack penalty.

Marco Zanon almost got a try on his Italy debut but Allan's grubber kick hit the right post and bounced out of his grasp.

The Italy forwards were also twice held up over the line as the Azzurri dominated the last quarter of the half but couldn't reduce the deficit. They had a possible try reviewed but it wasn't given as there was no clear evidence the ball had crossed the line.

Allan added another penalty at the start of the second period but France immediately extended its advantage as Huget shrugged off his defender on the left flank and powered over for the score.

The score didn't reflect the performance of the two sides as Italy finally got its try in the 55th.

Parisse started the move and, after the ball was moved from left to right, Tibaldi made a dummy pass and crashed through a sliver of a gap from five meters for his first try in 32 appearances for Italy.

Allan, who had earlier missed a penalty, sent the conversion wide, and there was more bad news for Italy as Ghiraldini was carted off and forced to watch the rest of the match on the sidelines.

He was in tears as Italy missed a late chance to get its first Six Nations win since 2015 as, despite having the extra man, the only time it managed to turn over was ruled out as Zanon had the ball knocked from his grasp by Penaud.

Tebaldi had earlier missed a second try when he knocked on trying to ground the ball in a tackle.

To add insult to injury, Penaud then scored France's third and last try in the 79th minute from an offload by Ntamack.