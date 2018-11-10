×
Scotland blows away Fiji by record 54-17 at Murrayfield

Associated Press
10 Nov 2018, 22:09 IST
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland used a clinical second half to blow away Fiji by a record 54-17 at a sold-out Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland reinforced with its exiles after losing to Wales a week ago, and the likes of backs Grieg Laidlaw, Finn Russell, Sean Maitland, and Stuart Hogg starred on the back of a dominating pack featuring Fraser Brown, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie and new cap Sam Skinner.

By practically living in the Fiji half and enjoying 70 percent of the ball, they posted a record score and margin against Fiji.

But Murrayfield was silenced for a while when Fiji, which won their last matchup 17 months ago, led 17-14 after half an hour.

Then yellow cards to Fiji locks Tevita Cavubati and Leone Nakarawa for persistent fouls under sustained pressure from the Scots, led to 13 men conceding the go-ahead try in injury time to winger Tommy Seymour — the first of his hat trick — and 14 men giving up Maitland's try to start the second half.

Between Laidlaw and Russell, all but one of their eight tries was converted.

