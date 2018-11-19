×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Springboks captain warned after headbutt, free to play Wales

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:00 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was cleared to play against Wales on Saturday after World Rugby decided the flanker used only "moderate force" when headbutting Scotland center Peter Horne in the face in a match at the weekend.

During the first half of South Africa's 26-20 win at Murrayfield, Kolisi used the back of his head to strike Horne while both were on the ground. Kolisi was being held by Horne.

World Rugby said on Monday Kolisi received a warning from the citing commissioner, and the offense fell short of a red card.

The governing body said there were mitigating factors including the fact that Kolisi was being "illegally prevented from rejoining the play" and there was "moderate force of the strike to the side of the head."

After losing to England to start its end-of-season tour of Europe, South Africa has beaten France and Scotland over the last two weekends.

Associated Press
NEWS
Springboks win at Murrayfield 26-20
RELATED STORY
France cracks late again and loses to Springboks 29-26
RELATED STORY
Farrell kicks England to victory over wasteful Springboks
RELATED STORY
Scots defend proud home record, France just want to win
RELATED STORY
Springboks shock All Blacks 36-34 in Rugby Championship
RELATED STORY
England's Farrell escapes citing for shoulder-led tackle
RELATED STORY
Marx, Whiteley return to Springboks; also 3 new players
RELATED STORY
Springboks rely on 2nd-half surge to see off Argentina 34-21
RELATED STORY
Cheika takes gamble on Beale, Toomua in Springboks test
RELATED STORY
Wales make 14 changes for Tonga, fullback Holmes to debut
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us