The Latest: O'Connor out, Kerevi onto Australia's bench

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 16 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

James O'Connor has been ruled out of Australia's Rugby World Cup game against Uruguay and will be replaced on the reserves bench by vice-captain Samu Kerevi.

Utility back O'Connor was initially included on the bench and was expected to play a minor role in the game at Oita, but he corked a muscle at practice and was ruled out as a precaution.

Kerevi, who was set to be rested for the Pool D game after playing a big role in Australia's win over Fiji and narrow loss to Wales, was drafted into the 23-man matchday squad.

Rugby Australia says two other changes are merely cosmetic. Because of what it described as a "embroidery mishap" backrowers Jack Dempsey and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will swap jersey numbers.

Dempsey, selected to play at No. 8, will wear the No. 6 jersey. Salakaia-Loto will play on the blindside flank but will wear the No. 8 jersey.

11:30 a.m.

England takes on Argentina in a pivotal Pool C game as Rugby World Cup action ramps up again with three games on Saturday.

Eddie Jones' England squad can secure a quarterfinals spot with another win. Argentina would be all but out of contention with another loss after losing 23-21 to France in its opening game.

England missed out on the quarterfinals in 2015, becoming the first Rugby World Cup tournament host nation to fail to get out of the group stage.

Japan needs a win over Samoa at City of Toyota Stadium to secure a Rugby World Cup quarterfinals spot for the first time

In the opening game on Day 16, two-time champion Australia takes on Uruguay at Oita.