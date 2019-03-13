Tuilagi rejects move to France, still available for England

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Manu Tuilagi will remain available for England's rugby team after turning down a move to France to sign a new contract with Leicester Tigers.

With his deal at Leicester due to expire at the end of this season, the powerful center had been weighing up a lucrative move to French club Racing 92.

That would likely have seen his international career halted because England only selects players from the domestic league.

The 27-year-old Tuilagi says "this was a big decision for me to make but I am very happy to be able to stay here."

Tuilagi made his first Six Nations start since 2013 in the victory over Ireland last month, and will be a key member of England's squad for this year's Rugby World Cup.