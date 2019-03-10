×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Upsets in Vancouver Sevens pool play but top 5 into QFs

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    10 Mar 2019, 09:09 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Most of the usual suspects advanced to the Cup quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens on Saturday but not before a wild second round of matches that saw some of the top teams defeated in big upsets.

During the topsy-turvy round, France beat Australia 21-17, Spain edged New Zealand 26-24, Canada used the home crowd to upset Fiji 26-19 and the series-leading U.S. needed two late tries to beat Chile 33-19.

In the end, the quarterfinals on the final day Sunday will see South Africa play Argentina, New Zealand play Fiji, England take on the U.S. and Samoa plays France.

In Pool A, South Africa beat the U.S. 19-7 in its final pool match to finish with a perfect 3-0 record on top of its group, with the Americans second. In Pool B, Samoa and Fiji advanced with 2-1 records, leaving host Canada, which was also 2-1, out of Cup consideration due to an inferior points differential.

Canada's start to the tournament was a 38-7 loss to Samoa.

"I'm at a loss for words, I didn't see this coming . it was the matter in which we lost that most disappointed me," Canadian coach Damian McGrath said. "I'm really disappointed with all aspects of the game."

The Samoans led 14-7 at halftime but McGrath felt his team was still in the game, given that the plan was to control possession and deny the Samoans attacking opportunities. Instead, he said, they did the opposite and gave the Samoans the ball.

"We dropped three consecutive kickoffs and the game had gone away from us, that lays our problems bare: when we make mistakes we're heavily punished because we're not good enough to recover."

In Pool C, first-place New Zealand and France, thanks to its upset win over Australia, advanced, leaving the Australians out of the final eight. In Pool D, 3-0 England qualified first with 2-1 Argentina second.

Advertisement

England and South Africa were the only teams to win all three pool matches.

Coming into Vancouver, the U.S. led the overall standings after five tournaments with 98 points, five more than second-place New Zealand. Fiji was in third with 84, followed by England with 68 and South Africa with 67.

After Sunday's finals, the series heads across the Pacific for stops in Hong Kong from April 5-7 and Singapore on April 13-14.

Associated Press
NEWS
NZ win Dubai Sevens beating US in final 21-5
RELATED STORY
Super Rugby: Crusaders still top, Jantjies passes 1,000
RELATED STORY
Rugby's top stars voice concerns about planned global league
RELATED STORY
Sunwolves prepare for Super Rugby season with higher purpose
RELATED STORY
Pressure at top and bottom of Super Rugby standings
RELATED STORY
6N: Ireland seek spark in Dublin against revived France
RELATED STORY
6N: Te'o to partner Tuilagi in England midfield vs Italy
RELATED STORY
Super Rugby: Crusaders start search for 3 in a row with win
RELATED STORY
Australian teams charged with new hope in Super Rugby
RELATED STORY
Ireland survives scare to beat Italy 26-16 in 6 Nations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us