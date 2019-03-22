×
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations' best player

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    22 Mar 2019, 15:26 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Alun Wyn Jones was chosen as the Six Nations' best rugby player after leading Wales to the Grand Slam.

Jones topped a public vote from a shortlist with teammates Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, and Liam Williams, and England players Jonny May and Tom Curry.

"I'm very flattered to be named the Guinness Six Nations player of the championship," Jones said in a statement on Friday. "For me as the captain, it's a validation of what we've done as a squad throughout the campaign."

Jones was immense in leading by example to keep Wales unbeaten through the championship. The Welsh came from behind against France and England, struggled against Italy and Scotland, then blew away defending champion Ireland last weekend in Cardiff.

Jones won his fourth Six Nations title and third Grand Slam. He's led Wales on an ongoing 14-test win streak.

Associated Press
NEWS
